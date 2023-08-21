Showers, possible thunderstorm, to pass through later Monday

A cold front will cross the region later on Monday, triggering a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Ahead of the boundary, we’ll be warm and humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a heat index nearing 90. It’s not a day to cancel plans by any means, but it is worth having the umbrella on standby or a ballcap to throw on.

Fresh new air arrives to the region Tuesday and sticks around through Thursday; expect low humidity, plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s – a very pleasant stretch! Thursday evening clouds will increase ahead of the next disturbance.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for Friday and Saturday as this system moves through, but it’s a little early to pin point exact amounts and timing. Either way, it ushers in a bit of a cooler than normal pattern with highs only in the upper 60s to lower 70s after that, as seen in our exclusive 10 day forecast.

Meanwhile, the tropics have been quite active, in both the Pacific and Atlantic basins. A weakening Tropical Storm Hilary will continue to dump flooding rain from the desert southwest, California and the intermountain west as she travels northward and picks up forward speed.

In the Atlantic, there are multiple disturbances to monitor, including Tropical Storm Franklin which will cross Hispaniola in the days to come, Tropical Storm Emily which will stay out over the ocean, and likely Tropical Storm Gert which becoming a better organized cluster of thunderstorms in the Gulf that will take aim on the southern Texas Coast.