Showers, Thunderstorms Continue Wednesday

One more day of showers and thunderstorms before things turn nicer. Again, there is a flood threat. A big warm-up is coming our way Thursday with temperatures in the upper 80s and the day will be dry.

We’re tracking a back door cold front sliding down from northern New England during the day on Friday. It will cool us back into the 70s, there may be a shower but the big headline is the drop in humidity for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s by Sunday and continue to warm into next week. Temperatures will approach 90° by the end of the week in most places. Humidity levels will also creep up.

Showers and thunderstorms will again be possible next week, but not like the activity we saw this week. Most of the showers and thunderstorms will be isolated and shouldn’t last more than 15 to 30 minutes.