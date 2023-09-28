Showers to arrive Friday, interrupting otherwise dry weather pattern

The last few days have featured some dazzling sun – and plenty of haze from wildfire smoke. That the summer skies (and now part of autumn) have been consistently tainted with smoke from fires thousands of miles away is unprecedented. To date, over 44 million acres of boreal forest have been scorched, spurned by months of drought in a typically mossy, damp forest. Hundreds of fires have belched countless tons of carbon dioxide into an atmosphere already bloated with greenhouse gases. Sadly, this is only part of what the U.N. has deemed a “climate breakdown”.

It’s hard to fathom the extent of the damage we’ve inflicted on the planet. In fact, it’s so daunting, many turn away from the headlines. But to do so means we fold to the challenges that will shape the future of our world. Our generation(s) will never see the weather return to “normal”, but at least we can aspire to create that possibility for the others that follow.

On that heavy note, we look for the sun to mix with that wildfire smoke on Thursday. Seasonable temperatures in the 60s are in store with the coolest readings along the coast. We’re wrestling with the shower threat Friday. Right now, it appears some wet weather will sneak in during the afternoon and overnight. The steadiest/heaviest rain seems to extend from southern Connecticut to Cape Cod and the Islands. It’s here that the rain could linger for much of Saturday as well. The good news is this is just a “blip” in an otherwise warm, dry pattern that will extend well into next week. And start on Sunday, for what it’s worth.

Enjoy the dry weather today!