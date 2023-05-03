More Showers Wednesday, Mostly Developing Near Midday

A repeat of the clouds and showers is in the forecast for Wednesday. The sun may make an appearance briefly at times throughout the morning, charging up the atmosphere for additional rainfall in the afternoon.

Again, isolated hail, or graupel is possible, and even an isolated rumble of thunder. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

Thursday is mostly cloudy, with a passing shower possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in lower and middle 50s.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Friday starts cloudy, with a passing shower, then sun returns for the afternoon. Highs will be near 60 degrees.

Finally, we're turning the corner in the forecast for Saturday. Skies are mostly sunny, and temperatures are comfortably in the upper 60s.

Sunday is mostly sunny, and very nice! Highs will be in the lower 70s. Monday is mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs will be in the lower and middle 70s.

It'll be in the 70s for most days next week, but a few rain chances return for midweek.