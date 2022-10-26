Showers Wednesday, Then Drier Weather Thursday

Bands of showers will continue to impact our region Wednesday afternoon, moving from the east and south towards the north.

Dewpoints will remain elevated, making it an overall sticky day. Showers will start to diminish in the evening with drier weather into Wednesday night. Lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.

Skies Wednesday night will also remain mostly cloudy with some fog developing overnight. Dry weather will take over and continue into Thursday with pleasant temperatures remaining near average. Brisk and cooler weather will make its way into Thursday night and Friday behind a back door cold front that will push into the area and keep a northwest breeze.

A high-pressure system will remain in control this weekend allowing us to enjoy sunny skies and near average highs.

Outdoor activities will be a go across New England this weekend. Dressing up for Halloween? Keep a sweater near, as temperatures Saturday night will stay somewhat cool. The coldest mornings will be Friday and Saturday. Lows will drop into the 20s inland.

Mild and somewhat humid weather will make its way back into the area early next week. Saturday night into Sunday brings increasing clouds and the chance for showers. Oct. 31 wraps up the month with more unsettled weather that will keep the chance for showers Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will likely remain above average with highs in the upper 60s.