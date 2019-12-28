Messy Wintry Mix on the Way Early This Week

After rounds of snow and cold this December, we are wrapping up the month with above average temperatures, including topping 50 degrees for eight days in Boston and reaching or exceeding 60 degrees on three days.

Our last couple of days of 2019 will be more unsettled. Sunday will be mainly dry, but clouds will increase steadily and temperatures won’t be quite as warm.

Get ready for a moderate-to-high impact mixed precipitation event across the area starting Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will cool below freezing at the surface Sunday night and will stay below freezing through Tuesday morning for some communities away from the coast. This will be an event for primarily interior New England.

The question is what will be the dominant form of precipitation – if it’s sleet, we aren’t expecting much in the way of damage (sleet pings off of surfaces and doesn’t adhere to them) – freezing rain on the other hand does adhere to all surfaces below freezing, which can be damaging.

Both forms of precipitation will cause hazardous conditions on the roadways. At this point, it is still a wait and see.

The storm will pull away Tuesday afternoon and for New Year’s Eve festivities. The weather looks much quieter aside from some mountain snow showers. Temperatures moderate into the 40s by the end of week with some showers through the weekend.

The next storm system will arrive early the following week and with some colder air in place some snow is possible. Stay tuned.