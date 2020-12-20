Slick Roads in Parts of New England After Wintry Mix

A warm front is bringing a wintry mix this afternoon, in most cases it's light snow or rain. But for a few of us, there may be a brief burst of moderate snow that could make for suddenly slick roads.

Where it's not snowing, near the coast, we have melting with dripping ice and snow falling off buildings and other things like trees and bridges and towers. Look out above!

High temperatures get up into the 30s for most, low 40s toward the south coast.

A loosening of the ice out on the sidewalk too. But it's still boots, gloves, and hat weather. The light mix will taper off in northern New England tonight, but we may have a period of rain or mix in southeastern New England early tomorrow. Low level moisture will also result in patchy freezing fog and black ice, with lows in the 20s to low 30s. Low pressure will strengthen and pull away from New England with brightening skies tomorrow afternoon and temperatures near 40 degrees.

Another front is going to come in from the west Tuesday night with the rain or a snow shower, temperatures around freezing. Colder air will come back in with a brisk breeze from Canada Tuesday, high temperature in the 20s north and 30s south, under partly to mostly sunny skies.

High pressure moves to our south Wednesday, after a cold start we should warm back up to close to 40 degrees with fading sunshine. A powerful weather system is going to be impacting most of the eastern United States Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

Strong low pressure is currently forecast to move across Ontario, that storm track favors warm and windy weather for New England with a chance of rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon or at night.

The temperature should jump up to near 50 degrees in parts of southern New England by late in the day or at night.There’s a dramatic cold front with a rain snow line all the way down to near Atlanta Christmas morning. Colder air will be racing into New England from the southwest during Christmas day.

That means falling temperatures and a chance of a flash freeze of any puddles, along with a snow shower or snow squall. Temperatures on Christmas Day likely falling from near 50 degrees, into the 20s by sunset. After that it looks like a cold dry air mass for next weekend, as seen in our First Alert 10 day forecast.