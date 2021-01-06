Despite More Daylight, Cool Temperatures Here to Stay

Our weather pattern is finally ready to slowly change, with slowly being a key descriptor!

The ocean storm to the east of New England over the last few days is nudging east and will pick up speed moving away from the northeast United States, affording increasing sunshine each day today through Friday. Some breaks in the clouds were already evident Wednesday morning and although peeks of sun will continue into the afternoon, clouds mostly take the sky over again from late morning onward.

Cool air isn’t going anywhere. It won't be cold by January standards but with high temperatures mostly shy of 40 degrees and a steady breeze from the northwest producing wind chill values in the 20s, hats, gloves and winter coats are still accessories for most of New England. Those slick spots Wednesday morning that came courtesy of a dusting of overnight snow quickly disappear as temperatures climb and are unlikely to return overnight Wednesday night with no new snow in the forecast.

In fact, while clouds may start the day in a number of New England cities and towns Thursday morning, expect more sunshine Thursday than Wednesday, with that trend continuing Friday for a bright end to the workweek.

Even with increasing sun, the temperature won’t rise much. In fact, Friday’s sun comes courtesy of cool and dry air that likely will hold temperatures in the 30s at the warmest time of the day. A storm center is strengthening as it moves from west to east over the Mid-Atlantic and out to sea south of New England Friday night into Saturday. That still appears to largely miss New England, but its enlarging counter-clockwise circulation of air around its center will spell a northeast wind for at least southern New England, directing cold air across the Atlantic waters east of the region and delivering likely clouds with flurries or snow showers at times to eastern communities.

With a shifting wind Sunday, sunshine should return but once again will fail to make much difference in air temperature, with cool air unrelenting through the extent of the exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.

After Saturday, though, our team doesn’t see another likely storm window until next Tuesday or Tuesday night, and even that window will depend on storm track, with some early indications the storm may try to ride south of New England like Saturday’s is expected to.

However, we realize that’s still plenty far enough out that it’s too early to say and we’ll continue to watch it for you.