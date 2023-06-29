Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires will affect our air quality again this weekend

As we head into the holiday weekend, you may notice a little more haze in the air. Once again, the wildfires in Canada are generating a lot of smoke.

Low- and mid-level winds have been favorable to concentrate the smoke across the Great Lakes down through Pennsylvania and into North Carolina. As a storm system moves across through the Great Lakes today and tonight. It will help to push some of that smoke into western New England.

But that storm system is also generating showers and storms. That rainfall helps to clear the smoke out of the air. So as we head into the weekend, the overall concentration of smoke will diminish.

If you have respiratory issues, it might be wise to spend a little more time indoors Friday and Saturday. By the second half of the holiday weekend, the overall smoke concentration will be considerably less.