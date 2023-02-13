With Temps in the 60s on Their Way, Can We Make Up Our Snow Deficit This Winter?

About a month ago I wrote about what it would take to make up our snow deficit in the Boston area this winter. At the time, there was still plenty of winter left, and the prospect of large scale snowstorm was still very possible.

Now, in the middle of February, we see more factors working against us than with us to make up for the lack of snow.

First, the sun angle is getting higher! That means more solar radiation is making it to the ground each day. As a result, our average temperature is on the rise.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Second, our winter pattern has been terrible for snow lovers. La Niña continues to dominate the overall pattern; as a result, storms track to our west, allowing warmer air to provide us with rain and not snow.

Finally, the wild swings we’ve seen in temperature don’t allow for cold air to stick around long. Swinging from a record -10 degrees below 0 just over a week ago to a likely record of 62 this Thursday doesn’t allow for any stability in the forecast.

NBC10 Boston

So the big question: can March save this abysmal snow season? The answer is still yes, but it’ll take nearly historic snowfall to do it.

Looking back at March snowfall throughout history, we’ve had three instances of large-scale snow storms with a foot or more of accumulation:

March 4, , 1891: 12 inches of snow

1891: 12 inches of snow March 13, 1993: 12.3 inches

March 19, 1956: 13.2 inches

We also can’t forget about April. The April Fools Day Blizzard of 1997 would make our season whole in a hurry. That year, 25.4 inches of snow fell in Boston on April 1, and Worcester saw a whopping 33 inches!

Snow fans, there is hope! However, with each passing day our odds become less likely.