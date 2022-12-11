first alert forecast

Snow Expected During Chilly Sunday in New England

A steadier snow arrives in the early evening for most spots, with a quick coating to an inch accumulation. High temperatures will be in the mid 30’s.

By Justin Godynick

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cloudy skies, cold temperatures, wind chills in the 20s and snow! That pretty much describes our Sunday.

We’re tracking snow pushing out of western New England eastward. This snow may spread as far east as Boston but it will be limited and difficult to accumulate in eastern Mass. Worcester county may see up to an inch or two of snow and just west of it the snow will begin to accumulate more.

Areas in eastern Hampden county may end up with up to 3 inches and in the highest peaks we could see up to 4 if not isolated 6” reports may be expected. 

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Connecticut and Rhode Island will also have the wintry precipitation through the evening and into tonight. The best chance for eastern Mass to get some snow will be in the evening and early tonight before it dissipates before dawn.

Monday afternoon brings increasing sun and a rise in temperatures. Highs will remain below average, upper 30s through Wednesday.

Wednesday offers active wind gusts and the cape may see some ocean-effect flurries late at night. Thursday starts off quiet but overnight becomes unsettled with the chance of snow far west.

This snow may switch back to rain as warmer temperatures are advected across southern New England. Boston may only receive pure rain throughout the event.

Weather Stories

first alert forecast Dec 10

Wintry Weekend Before Possible Snow on Sunday Evening

first alert forecast Dec 9

What's the Deal With the Snow This Weekend?

The NBC10 Boston and NECN’s First Alert team will keep you updated on the changes this may bring.

This article tagged under:

first alert forecast
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us