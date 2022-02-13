Snow May Exceed Half a Foot, Expected to Linger Overnight

Winter wonderland smashed in after a record heat day of 60 degrees in Boston and 63 in Providence, RI yesterday.

Snow started early today and has already brought over 3-4” of snow across some areas of Conn., over 3” in MA and over 2” in RI. As this low pressure system keeps shifting NE, our snow will continue over Boston, eastern Mass. and the southeast through tonight. Total snowfall amounts may exceed 6” in isolated spots. While northeastern Mass. has been projecting 3-4”, the south will keep watching adding amounts through tomorrow morning.

The snow will leave Cape Cod by late morning tomorrow and sunshine will take over all of New England by noon and into the afternoon hours as a high pressure system locks in to our west, allowing a cold day. Our highs will remain in the 20s, this will be the coldest day of the week, and our lows will drop to subzero wind chills. If you have any plans for Valentine’s you’ll want to take the heavy coat and layers.

Tuesday morning will be another rough one, but after that, temperatures will work their way to reaching 30s again by Tuesday afternoon, 40s by Wednesday and upper 50s by Thursday. In our exclusive 10-day forecast you’ll watch rain chances also increasing towards the end of the work week.