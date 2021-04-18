Snow Melts, Clear and Warmer Start to the Week

Today will be a brighter and warmer than the last couple of days. If you still have snow on the ground, chances are it will be gone by the afternoon. Monday, will be even warmer than Sunday, Tuesday warmer than Monday. We’ll be approaching 70 by Tuesday afternoon.

Showers will be possible midweek. Slightly cooler air will move in for Thursday before the another warm-up. Another batch of rain is possible later in the weekend. This would be another beneficial round of precipitation, since the moderate drought area has been expanding.

The following weeks looks to start off mild with the shower threat continuing.