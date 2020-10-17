Snow Possible in Parts of New England Saturday

Heavy rain continues Saturday morning with embedded thunderstorms. Travel will be slow going and slick with the wet roads.

The showers will shut off from west to east as the morning goes by. The rain ends in Boston, Providence and Portland between 7 and 9 a.m. as a coastal low and the cold front head offshore.

The remaining rain for Saturday stays in Maine, so much of the day looks like a washout. Rain totals through today will be around 1-2 inches of good soaking rain that should put a dent in our drought conditions.

Snow is also in the forecast for some! Wet snowflakes may mix in across the Worcester Hills or southern New Hampshire early this morning as cold air heads in from the northwest.

The mountains of NH and Maine will see actual accumulation above 1500 feet. The higher in elevation you go, the more snow. Highest peaks could get 6 inches, around 1500 feet, 1-3 inches of snow through Saturday afternoon.

Sunshine bursts out across New England from west to east (with again, the exception being Maine). Highs stay in the 50s thanks to a northwest breeze.

Another dry day is in store for Sunday with highs a little milder in the low 60s.

Next week we have another system that could stall near us Monday, and it will keep repeated waves of showers in our forecast almost every day next week as temperatures gradually warm up.