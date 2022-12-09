Snow Showers Are Expected This Weekend in Mass. Here's How Much and When

Breezes blow in the cooler air Friday, but it’s not THAT cold, yet. Our normal high is 44 for this date, and we’ll be right near that value in the afternoon. The wind will make it feel colder, however, with wind chill temperatures in the 20s in the morning and mid-30s by the afternoon.

We’re gearing up for the colder air this weekend as highs stay below 40 degrees thanks to the clouds and chilly breezes from the north and northeast. That particular wind direction will also bring the chance for a couple of sprinkles along the coast (or wet snowflakes). While that is minor, there’s another weakening weather system on Sunday that steps things up.

This is the tricky part of the forecast. Our Sunday event is bumping up against a formidable block in the upper atmosphere. That will weaken it and cause much of the snow sweeping in from western Massachusetts to shrivel up and fizzle as it heads east. Question becomes, at what point will that happen? We’re thinking *some* accumulation is possible in the Worcester Hills, but as we move through Metrowest and the Merrimack Valley, spotty snow will only create coatings in some spots. Along the coast, the temperatures are likely to be above freezing, so no accumulation is expected. As this system continues to melt away, sun will return by Monday afternoon.

Chilly December temps are expected all through next week as we eye a massive storm marching across the country. It will drop *FEET* of snow in the Sierra of California and Nevada, then the Rockies, and culminate in the first blizzard of the season in the Plains. We’ll watch it closely as the storm approaches Thursday and Friday. If the block mentioned above continues to hold, we could see snow, mix and coastal rain. If not, a warmer solution would result in rain.

Have a safe, warm weekend!