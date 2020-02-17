Snow Showers Headed to Region Tuesday

The week looks fairly quiet. Our next system will move through Tuesday. This storm doesn’t look particularly intense, but the mountains will see snow and the coast another round of rain. Once that storm system exits, sunshine will return for the rest of the week.

Temperatures take another tumble at the end of the week. This burst of cold will be short-lived – just like the last one. No major storm systems are in the cards and that doesn’t look to change.

There are some signals showing that we may encounter a pattern change to kick off the month of March. It’s possible that we could see some sustained cold. Stay tuned!