Snow Will Be Distant Memory Sunday as Temperatures Reach 60s

Most locations saw two to four inches of accumulation Saturday with some localized amounts up to six inches

By Chris Gloninger

Morning snow began to melt as temperatures climbed into the mid and upper 30s during the day today. Because of the cloud cover Saturday, the melting process was a lot slower than it normally would be during the second half of April.

Most locations saw two to four inches of accumulation with some localized amounts up to six inches in the highest elevation in Southern New England.

The snow will be a distant memory Sunday with temperatures reaching the upper 50s and 60s for most locations.

Clouds will increase much later in the day with an approaching cold front. That cold front will help steer a significant coastal storm out to sea on Monday. Clouds will increase, especially along the coast, but we aren’t expecting any direct impacts locally.

Another cold front will move through on Tuesday, and that will cool us off Wednesday with high temperatures staying in the 40s for most of us.

Another warm-up is around the corner with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s for the remainder of the ten-day forecast.

As it stands right now next weekend is looking pretty nice with temperatures around 60 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

