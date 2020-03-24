Snow Will Melt and Temperatures to Rise Today

The snow that fell Monday will begin to rapidly melt today. Temperatures will reach the 40s and 50s across most of New England. After some early morning clouds the sunshine will return and it will end up being a beautiful day.

High pressure will push off to the east during the overnight. A storm system moves in during the day on Wednesday. It appears that the majority of that storm will miss new England just to the south. South of the Mass Pike we may see some rain or snow showers through the day with temperatures staying in the 40s.

We will be warming up heading into Thursday and Friday with high temperatures back into the 50s. Shower chances are possible, but we aren’t expecting anything too heavy. The one exception to that will be Saturday night into Sunday we may see a round of heavy rain but most the daylight hours will be dry.

Even into next week temperatures look to stay mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s in overnight lows in the mid 30s.