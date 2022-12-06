Some Rain Tuesday; Showers to Come All Day Wednesday

Tuesday starts cloudy, but dry. Rain will arrive during the afternoon, with mild high temperatures in the lower to middle 50’s.

Rain continues through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Lows stay very mild, in the middle 40’s. Wednesday will feature bursts of heavy rain, and breezy conditions. As much as 2 inches of rain may fall. Highs in the lower 50’s.

Thursday will be partly sunny, and breezy. Highs remain mild in the lower 50’s. Friday is colder, but mostly sunny. Expect highs to be in the lower 40’s.

The weekend is cold, with a bit of a breeze both days. A stray flurry is possible, otherwise skies are mostly cloudy both days. Highs Saturday in the lower 40’s, and highs Sunday in the upper 30’s. Monday is mostly cloudy and could feature some rain or snow, temperatures will be in the lower 40’s.