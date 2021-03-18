Some Snow Is Still in the Forecast, Followed by Blustery and Cold Weather

Rain continues to spread north and east this evening as an area of low pressure will pass south of Nantucket tonight.

This is the same system that brought tornadoes and severe weather to the Deep South yesterday and this morning but as it gets here, we won’t see severe conditions.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There’s also a cold front dropping from the North Country and these two systems will merge, so rain will switch over to snow in much of Southern New England. One thing to note is that cold air will come in a bit late to the party so snowfall amounts will be on the lesser end, mainly 0-3” inches for areas south of the Mass Pike.

Secondary roads may be slushy early Friday, but we shouldn’t have much impact on the main roads. Even though we won’t get a lot of snow, the rain will be beneficial for an area that’s extremely dry and some locations experiencing over 3 inches of rainfall deficit.

Friday will be blustery, with wind gusts up to 50 mph for the South Shore, Cape Cod and Islands -- there’s even a high wind warning for gusts up to 60 mph in Nantucket, where power outages are possible.

The last official day of winter will feel like it, highs in the 20s and 30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s under a mostly sunny sky across the North Country, and gradual clearing south.

We have some wet weather coming soon that will turn into what our meteorologist calls a “baby nor’easter.” See how much snow is in store for Massachusetts and the rest of New England.

Cold high pressure from Canada will allow us to have a starry night Friday, with temperatures back down to the teens and low 20s.

This same high pressure comes right over us on Saturday, right on time for the vernal equinox, also known as the first day of spring. That means a mainly sunny sky with highs in the 30s to near 40 and a light breeze.

A warmer flow arrives Sunday, with highs in the 50s, except coastal towns, which may be in the mid-40s.

A warming trend begins Sunday and continues into next week with most of New England experiencing temperatures in the 50s to low 60s, though slightly cooler at the beaches due to sea breezes, as seen in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast -- with our next chance for rain arriving late in the week.