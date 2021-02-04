Some Sunshine Thursday Before Rainy Friday

We’re finally prying ourselves from the grip of upper level circulation that harbored our early week nor’easter.

Translation: the sun returns today (along with milder temperatures).

We get a one-day hall pass with the sun before the rain moves in Friday. There’s enough cold air to start us off with some wet snow in northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, but I’m not seeing much in the way of accumulation at all.

A coating is possible as temperatures slowly rise throughout the day. By late afternoon, highs should top 40 in many spots with a few mid-forties from Boston south.

We’re already looking into the details of the weekend forecast and it’s summed up like this: not a lot of cold and a major miss from an offshore storm. In fact, this offshore storm may not even get going until it’s way out over the fish, so nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Last night showed a major shift in the pattern next week. Arctic cold was forecast to plunge into New England and seal us off from the storms. Instead, it’s plopping into the Rockies and Upper Plains.

That puts us right on the edge and keeps the storms rolling. Two more may be in the pipeline next week (Tuesday and Wednesday) before a tempered version of the cold dives in late in the week. As a result, the snowpack will slowly dwindle in the next 7 days.