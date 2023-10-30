Spine-chilling cold for Halloween forecasts promises no tricks, only treats

Halloween is almost here, and the forecast looks promising for trick-or-treaters. Leftover showers wrap this evening and night around 9 p.m.

The final day of October will start with dry skies. Tuesday will be cool as a ghoul too, with temperatures in the upper 30s across Boston and MetroWest, mid-30s across the Monadnock Region, and 40s for the Cape and Islands. Bright skies with sunshine breaks in for a majority of the day, and winds should be light from the north and west between 5 and 10 miles per hour. The sun won’t bring much warmth though, as daytime high temperatures are a degree or two shy of 50°.

As night falls, so do the temperatures. Trick-or-treaters will need the coat overtop the costume as temperatures are expected to be around 45° after sunset. Rainfall isn’t a concern, and the night will be dry, in part thanks to the previous day’s cold front passage.

If you’re out around midnight on Tuesday, there will likely be showers into early Wednesday morning as a coastal system passes just to our south. It’s set to bring rain Wednesday morning, with another bout of cold air too.