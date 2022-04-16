Spotty Showers Overnight Give Way to Cool, Sunny Easter Day

Although it's been a mostly cloudy day, we get to enjoy another mild afternoon. Showers took over central northeast and with the push of a cold front we'll continue to see these spread south through the evening.

We'll see the embedded downpours later tonight marching east tonight but it will all clear out by tomorrow morning. Our Easter Sunday morning will be lovely, mostly sunny skies- although somewhat cool.

Our temperatures will drop to the 30s tonight and will feel cooler with the wind gusting through tomorrow afternoon.

Our winds will remain from the NW tomorrow, along with this we'll watch for increasing clouds Sunday afternoon and the chance of some passing showers. With a cold pool of air aloft, our instability will be present to allow for some of these cells to produce hail tomorrow afternoon.

Similar to our past weekend, we could see some brief hail and small graupel popping up and moving along fast in some areas. While it won't be an overall rainy day, our skies clear out more on Monday.

Our marathon will start off cool, lows in the 40s, wind from the NW speeding about 5-10 mph, gusting up to 15 mph. The wind will change its direction near midday and come from the west through the rest of the afternoon. Our temperatures on Monday will stay in the 50s, and with another frontal boundary that night we'll see another slight drop in temperatures for Tuesday. The system moving in on Monday night could produce snow in the Berkshires and the chance of that also happening near route 2 and the Worcester hills. As this system will push north and north east, our green and white mountains will receive more snow through Tuesday night. The showers exit on Wednesday and with more sunshine on tap our temperatures will start to warm up.

By then, we'll see highs in the upper 50s with 60s coming back by the end of the work week. In the 10 day forecast you'll see next week keeps the 60s along mostly sunny skies.