Spotty Showers This Evening into Monday

The brief showers moved out quickly and the 60s along some sunshine definitely made it for a great afternoon for many. While another line of rain is moving in this evening, it won’t reach the far south.

However, this line may produce the chance of strong activity in precipitation intensity and wind gusts. While our strong wind gusts weaken overnight and wind down even more by tomorrow morning, they’ll ramp up again tomorrow afternoon as our new round of showers moves in. This may produce snow in the far north and northeast near the Canadian border into Maine, while the south will be dealing with rain and scattered heavy downpours at times.

It will be an overall mild day with highs in the 50s before our cold front dips our highs again to the 40s by Tuesday. While our highs decrease, our clouds leave and it’ll allow for us to enjoy another rain-free afternoon with plenty of sunlight.

Clouds grow on Wednesday but remains mostly dry through midweek until we reach the end of the week and we see our rain/snow chances increasing once again.

Overall, you’ll see above average temperatures through much of the week with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.