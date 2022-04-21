Spring Air Settles In, With Chances for Showers Later

Spring air settles in for the rest of the work week.

The clouds are slowly increasing this afternoon as another system rolls through. A low-pressure system stays well north of New England, so we will see all rain with this system. This one won’t have a lot of moisture to work with so we won’t see heavy rainfall like Tuesday morning. Northwestern New England will see scattered showers for the evening commute, while Boston will only see a couple showers to sprinkles by late evening.

Our wind increases today, too. Across the Champlain Valley we may see south winds of 35-45 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph are possible farther south, with the wind sticking around for tonight. Temperatures will increase to the 50s and 60s tomorrow, with slightly milder highs in the mid-60s Friday with more sun. Light sea breezes may develop at the coastline, keeping temps a touch cooler.

The weekend should stay mainly dry. There is a weak front heading in for Saturday into Sunday. Temps are a touch warmer Saturday in the 60s, versus in the 50s Sunday. A backdoor front pushes in an onshore wind, clouds, some drizzle and temps in the 40s to 50s at the coast, far inland sunny and 60s.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Our next chance for widespread rain holds off until next Tuesday. An offshore low-pressure system may cut off from the overall weather pattern and stall out. If this happens, we can see rounds of showers, a cool onshore flow and clouds around for a few days. Stay tuned!