forecast

Spring Breeze, Cooler Temps to Linger Through Friday

Coupled with chilly highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, it’s back to thicker coats - or even a sweater

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

A solid dose of rain for some last night. As it moves away early this morning, the wind will slide in right behind. Unfortunately, the wind will be the most memorable part of this weather system, as it gusts through Friday afternoon.

We’re expecting peak winds to top out near 30-35 this afternoon, but tomorrow’s could top 40 mph throughout the day. Coupled with chilly highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, it’s back to thicker coats - or even a sweater. (And yes, even Friday has a chill to the air.)

So why are we going backwards here? A mighty storm formed last night in the Gulf of Maine. It will temporarily stall near Halifax, NS tomorrow before continuing on its merry way later in the week.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The storm was able to tap some unseasonably cold air and slam it down on us for a couple of days. Highs will struggle tomorrow to even get out of the 40s (low 50s are the goal). We could possibly add a couple of degrees on Friday, but it’s not like we can call it a warmup.

That will be reserved for the weekend. As winds relax, the sun will get a toehold and warm us from chilly starts in the 30s. I’m still a little concerned about clouds swirling around this storm, so there’s not a ton of sunshine on tap for Thursday, Friday or early Saturday. It should stay dry, however.

I figure we’re still coming out on the winning end of this setup, since accumulating snow is likely in northern and eastern Maine through Thursday. Ah, the rites of spring.

Climate

Business 3 hours ago

It's ‘Ridiculous and Naive' to Think We Can Stop Fossil Fuel Production Immediately, Says Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters

light bulbs 13 hours ago

Biden Admin. Phasing Out Incandescent Light Bulbs, Reversing Trump-Era Policy

This article tagged under:

forecastBostonWeatherNew England
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us