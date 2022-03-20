Spring has finally arrived and it sure felt like it across portions of southern New England on Sunday with high temperatures making it into the 60s! Elsewhere in New England, temperatures didn’t quite make it to those levels, but we still saw a decent day with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The rest of Sunday evening will feature increasing clouds as a trough of low pressure pushes through the region which may kick off a stray shower or sprinkle.

Overnight, the trough slides through the region bringing some rain/snow showers across northern New England and a few rain showers across eastern portions of southern New England.

A coating to an inch or so of snow is expected across the higher elevations from Vermont to Maine, but not expecting any travel issues. Lows will be around 40 south, and low to mid 30s north.

We’ll start the work week off mostly dry and breezy with temperatures slightly above average as high pressure settles into the region. The only exception will be the northern mountains which will deal with some snow showers due to upsloping winds. A coating to a couple of inches is possible through Tuesday morning as featured on our exclusive NBC inhouse model.

Winds will also kick up during the late morning hours into the afternoon with gusts out of the northwest pushing 30 mph. High temperatures on Monday will reach the mid 50s south, mid 40s to 50 north, and 30s across the higher terrain.

Our overall wind flow will continue to be out of the northwest Tuesday with temperatures slightly cooler than Monday’s highs. It’ll also be less windy and drier across the six state region as high pressure remain the dominant feature.

We’ll see seasonable temperatures and mostly dry conditions for much of Wednesday, but moisture ahead of low pressure over the Ohio River Valley will begin to arrive late in the day across western areas and overspread the rest of the region Wednesday night.

With relatively cold air in place, portions of interior southern New England into central and northern New England could see snow or a mixed bag at the onset, but precipitation should turn to rain from south to north Wednesday night into Thursday as milder air works into the system.

Northern New Hampshire into central and northern Maine may have prolonged wintry conditions Thursday morning into the afternoon, but the mild air looks to win that battle. We’ll continue to smooth out that portion of the forecast as we get closer to the event.