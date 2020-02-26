Spring-Like Storm to Bring Rain, Snow and Wind to Parts of New England

A spring-like storm arrives in New England tonight, bringing heavy rain, pasty snow and powerful winds to different parts of New England.

Things will still be quiet this evening, with lots of clouds and pockets of mist and drizzle. Expect a few flurries in northern New England where it's a little chillier. Temperatures will hold in the 30s and 40s.

The storm comes in tonight while many of us sleep. It will be heavy rain, through the commute, for southern New England. Temperatures will be near 50.

In the hills and mountains of northern New England, this storm will fall as wet, pasty snow with temperatures in the 30s.

The line of transition will be very abrupt, meaning the change to snow from rain will happen over a very short distance.

It looks to set up around the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, across to about Augusta, Maine.

In the highest mountains of New Hampshire and Maine, a foot of snow will fall. The totals will then rapidly drop off as you head into the valleys.

Most of this happens during the morning, while powerful southeast winds also blow. Winds will gust 40-60 mph along the coast and in the mountains. Expect a few power outages here because of the weight of the snow and the winds combined.

By afternoon the sky will partially clear across southern New England.

That clearing will continue into Thursday night and Friday as winds pick up out of the west for everyone.

Cooler air will also arrive on Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 30s to near 40. There will still be some snow showers falling in the mountains of northern New England.

The weekend will be bright and dry, but cool. Highs will be in the 30s.

Next week brings another warm-up, with highs starting the week in the 40s, then climbing into the 50s to near 60 by the middle and end of the week.