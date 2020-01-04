Steady Rain Saturday Could Turn to Snow

We have an area of low pressure cutting across New England today. The storm system isn’t particularly well organized, but it will bring in a period of steady rain today. Temperatures will climb into the 40s in central and southern New England with 30s to the north. For the Patriots game the steadiest rain should be done. Across the mountains several inches of accumulation will be possible.

The storm will begin to pull away Sunday morning. It’s possible the rain showers could end as some snow, but only minor accumulations are possible across central New England. By Sunday afternoon the sun will return, but it will remain blustery with gusty winds and temperatures only in the 20s and 30s.

Monday the chill will linger. Our next system will move in by Wednesday. With a track across southern New England it doesn’t look like a blockbuster snow event – instead it looks like a mix of rain and snow with some accumulations away from the coast.

Temperatures will moderate towards the end of the week and into next weekend. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s once again. Our progressive, unsettled weather pattern will continue brining with it more rain and snow chances. Stay tuned!