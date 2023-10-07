Steady rain to continue in New England on Saturday

Salvaging the weekend forecast seems to be the trend over the past several months and its no different today.

More rain and mild temperatures are in the forecast with scattered showers becoming a steady rain later this afternoon around the Boston metropolitan area as a strong frontal system approaches from the west and the remnant of Philippe passes to our east.

Thankfully, the Boston area won’t be dealing with heavy rain, but western areas of New England into Vermont will likely see 1-2” of rain with some localized flooding possible.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Closer to the remnant of Philippe, the mid-coast, Downeast coast of Maine into northern Maine will likely see some flooding with 1-3” of rain forecasted later today into tonight with locally higher amounts.

Wind won’t be a huge factor for much of New England, but gusts over 30mph late tonight into early Sunday morning in central and northern Maine may result in some power outages as well as some issues along the immediate coastline during Sunday morning’s high tide cycle. Today’s highs reach the mid to upper 60s.

The whole system shifts northward Sunday with cooler, more seasonable air replacing the mild air mass we’ve been experiencing the past week.

Much of the region will be on the dry, breezy side with sunshine and scattered clouds with the exception of northern New England where we’ll see a bit more cloud cover and the risk for a few lingering showers in the morning, especially across the higher elevations and northern Maine. Highs reach the low 60s south, mid 50s to 60 north with a gusty west wind 10-20mph.

Monday will feature cooler than average temps with sunshine and scattered afternoon clouds. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s north, around 60 south.

An upper level system over the Great Lakes will continue to influence our weather keeping us cooler than average through the middle of the week.

We could see a few showers late Monday night into Tuesday as a weak area of low pressure cuts through southern New England. Other than that, the rest of the work week is looking dry with close to seasonable temps by the end of the work week which is featured on our First Alert Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Enjoy your weekend!