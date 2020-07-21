Still Hot, Less Humid Tuesday Ahead of Mid-Week Showers

Today will be day four of the heat wave for certain areas. Southern New England away from the coast looks toasty once again, but low humidity levels will be in place. At the coast it will be a little bit cooler, but we are expecting perfect beach weather.

On Wednesday, a warm front will be lifting into the region. Around this time of year, it's common to have an increase in severe weather potential with this set up. Even if we don’t see severe weather, widespread showers and thunderstorms will break out across the region and the threat will continue into Thursday as well.

Drier weather moves in for Friday and will continue into the weekend. Beautiful beach weather is expected.