Storm to Dump Up to Six Inches of Snow By Friday

We’ll see a break from the unsettled weather today. Temperatures will be cold - in the 20s and 30s - with a fairly gusty west wind, which make it feel colder.

Thursday will start off dry and quiet with sunshine fading behind clouds during the afternoon. Snow will develop around or just after dinnertime. The snow won’t be particularly heavy, but it will continue into Friday.

As the storm wraps up Friday afternoon, total accumulations will range from three to six inches. Temperatures will warm through the event, which will lead to a heavy (weight wise), wet snow.

Our weekend will be cold and quiet. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s with a gusty northwest wind during the day Saturday.

Another system will move in Monday with snow changing to rain across southern New England. Once this storm system departs, it appears quieter weather will return.