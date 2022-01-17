Storm Winds Down; It Turns Icy Monday Night as Temps Drop Near Zero North, Teens South

Our storm continues to wind down on this Monday, and the clean up from the coastal flooding and scattered wind damage is also continuing.

Our weather will remain quiet this week, with a roller coaster of temperatures.

Monday night’s lows will drop to near zero in northern New England, and in the teens and 20s south. After a mild and rainy day across Boston and areas southeast, it will turn icy Monday night.

A few lingering snow showers or sprinkles will move through southern New England, tapering by the time the full moon gets higher in the sky.

Monday’s full moon of January is nicknamed the full “wolf” moon because this is the time of year you can hear wolves crying in the night. If you are heading out for a moonlit stroll or to stargaze, bundle up because the gusty wind from the west, northwest will make it feel about 10 degrees colder than our actual temperatures.

The wind will still be gusty Tuesday afternoon with peak winds 30-40 mph from the west, northwest. Highs only stay in the 20s and teen up north, but it will feel like the teens and single digits. The good thing is that it will be nice and sunny.

Our roller coaster temperatures continue this week, with milder air returning by Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Then we cool to the 30s Thursday and 20s Friday as a system moves through. No worries, this system is just a typical cold front heading in.

First we see scattered snow showers in northern New England Wednesday night, then as the cold front pushes through we see rain showers in southern New England switching to some snowflakes. A few inches of accumulation is possible in the mountains as this system moves through.

This cold front seems to stall just offshore for this weekend, and a few storm systems move along this boundary. The forecast models are not in agreement on the track of these pulses of energy. There is a chance one of the storms is a coastal low that brings in snow for southeastern New England sometime Saturday or Sunday, but this will change throughout the week. We’re keeping this storm on our radar and will keep you updated.