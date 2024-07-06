Flash flood warning for parts of NH

Heads up! Saturday is a First Alert. We’re tracking on and off rain and storms today, but the entire day will not be a washout.

Some storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds, especially late this morning into the afternoon. Be careful while driving. Some localized flooding is possible. We will get some breaks in the rain by mid afternoon. But a few more thunderstorms are possible later this evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning to Coos and Grafton Counties in New Hampshire.

The warning expires at noon.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

For a full list of severe weather alerts, click here.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the low 70s.

On Sunday, while an early shower is possible along the coast, most areas will be dry under partly cloudy skies. It will be heating up, with high temperatures near 90.

We’ll keep high temperatures in the 90s around for Monday and Tuesday. It will feel a bit hotter due to the humidity.

Then, by Wednesday and Thursday, scattered showers and storms return to our forecast.

Beryl continues to be a big story in the tropics. The storm weakened over the Yucatan Peninsula, but it will gain more strength over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend before making landfall most likely in south Texas late Sunday night into Monday.