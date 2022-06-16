Storms Popping Up Before Hot Friday, Fall-Like Temperatures Move for Weekend

After starting off with mostly sunny skies Thursday morning, clouds will build throughout the afternoon.

Winds have also picked up and are now gusting near 25 mph. As the day progresses, winds will ramp up close to 40 mph as an area of high pressure moves offshore.

Heavy rains move into northern New England Thursday evening into the night. Embedded thunderstorms bring the possibility of frequent lightning with strong localized wind gusts.

On Friday, the passage of a warm front will bring increased moisture levels with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s. This will set up scattered showers and a few strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon.

An unseasonably cool air mass originating from Hudson Bay in northern Canada will surge across the region behind a departing cold front Friday night. Saturday features much cooler temperatures and drier air.

In fact, dew points will crash into the 30s and 40s, yielding a day that feels more like fall than summer. With the freezing level dropping to below 5,000 feet, some higher mountain summits may actually have some snow showers Saturday morning.

Later in the day, highs rise into the upper 60s to 70 degrees. An upper-level disturbance will bring the threat of showers across Northern New England.

A similar day is on tap Sunday, with Saturday’s air mass not changing that much. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 60s to 70 degrees for Father’s Day.

Looking ahead to next week, the dry and cool pattern remains in place until the middle of the week, when temperatures moderate a bit as a warm front approaches New England on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.