Storms to Bring Damaging Wind, Hail, Snow to Parts of New England

We have declared a First Alert for today due to strong south winds this afternoon and strong thunderstorms this evening.

Temperatures started off this morning in the 20s and 30s with widespread frost. Now, the gusty south wind combined with some sunshine will increase temperatures to the mid 50s this afternoon prior to the storms.

We can expect rain and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. as a cold front races toward New England from west to east. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind and hail. Northern New England and the mountains could pick up a couple inches of snowfall this evening. Aside from the storms, the wind gusts could be 40-50 mph before the line moves through.

This evening, the storms and showers quickly move out to sea and our temperatures drop fast again. Overnight lows reach the low 30s, but the wind from the west will be strong. Wind chills will be in the teens to 20s by Wednesday morning. Afternoon temps will only reach the 40s for most with wind chills in the 30s all day, but at least it will be sunny.

More sunshine is expected on Thursday but temps stay below normal in the low 50s. Friday is even cooler as clouds, rain, and a northeast wind will develop thanks to an ocean storm. The storm gets out of here by the weekend.

Saturday highs reach the mid 50s on the coast with a sea breeze, 60s possible inland. Sunday will be cooler again with another storm moving through bringing scattered rain. This could stall a bit, leading to more showers for Monday. Higher elevations may see a wintry mix or wet snow too.

Our pattern remains cooler than normal through next week as highs stay in the low to mid 50s through the end of the 10-day forecast.