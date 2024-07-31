Storms to bring heavy rain, flash flooding in localized areas across New England

Showers and storms become more numerous across New England Wednesday, though we have plenty of dry parts of the day, too.

The concern with these storms will be from heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding in localized areas. The atmosphere is pretty water loaded, as we can tell from the high humidity.

In the upper levels of the atmosphere, we are also getting a straight transport of water vapor from the southern Atlantic Ocean. So, any shower or storm will be efficient at squeezing out tons of rainfall. Just like a wet sponge.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The non-severe rain showers could give us 1 to 2 inches rain rates per hour. And we don't expect any severe storms in terms of damaging wind, hail or tornadoes. These are your garden-variety t-showers that could produce some lightning, but mostly torrential rain.

As the rain tapers Wednesday night, we stay muggy with lows in the 70s. Then, here comes the real heat for the week. Highs return to the low 90s for Thursday and Friday as the humidity remains high.

Heat index numbers reach the mid to upper 90s both days, too. And our shower or pop-up storm chance remains pretty low, but it does still exist.

We see more widespread shower and storms this weekend with highs in the 80s and no break in the humidity.