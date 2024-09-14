Streak of dry days in New England continues

The streak of dry days continues this final full weekend of summer with a good amount of sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures. There’s not a lot to talk about except for a back-door cold front which will change the wind direction from northwest to northeast this afternoon allowing for slightly cooler temperatures along the coast.

An isolated shower or sprinkle possible, mainly over eastern New Hampshire and western Maine later this afternoon, one of those rogue showers/sprinkles may sneak into northern Mass. by this evening or early tonight, but that’s a long shot! Highs mid to upper 70s coast, low to mid 80s inland.

Mostly clear overnight courtesy of high pressure over the region. Patchy fog will likely develop along the Connecticut River Valley and again over southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Lows in the 50s south, 40s far north.

The last Sunday of summer is setting up to be another beauty! After some morning clouds and patchy fog, sunshine will take over in the afternoon with temperatures mainly in the upper 70s, few 80s inland.

Kickoff temperature for the Patriots Home Opener is expected to be in the upper 70s on the field, but those of us who have experience in tailgating know it’ll be a bit warmer on those asphalt parking lots!

The new work week starts off warm, dry, a bit humid, and with plenty of sunshine, highs low 80s Monday, mid 80s Tuesday. A tropical-like disturbance off the Carolina coastline tries to get its act together during the mid-week and may produce some showers for us during that time period along with slightly cooler temps, still some uncertainty in this portion of the forecast whether or not we see any activity from this system.

Though technically we’re not in a drought, it has been extremely dry the past several weeks and any rain would help out at this point as we’re starting to see an uptick in brush fires.

Have a great Saturday!