Stretch of Sunny Summer Weather Starts Tuesday

After a good dose of water (for some) yesterday, we’re dawning less humid and brilliantly sunny. Technically, it WAS a cold front that moved through yesterday, but we’re actually going to be warmer in many spots today.

That front really delineated the change in airmass rather than temperature. It was slow enough that isolated spots picked up over 1.5 inches of rain. A solid soaking, but only a small dent in the drought, which looks to continue unabated for the next week to ten days.

We’re aiming for plentiful sun in the days ahead. Each afternoon will feature a sea breeze at the coastline, but this isn’t your typical chilling sea breeze. We’ll find ourselves in the mid and upper 70s each afternoon, as temps leap to around 80 elsewhere.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A hot spell is in order heading into the holiday weekend. Humidity will climb too, but thunder seems limited to Saturday afternoon at this point. We’re not seeing a washout just yet, so don’t go canceling plans over what could be just a few hours of a storm threat late day.

Tropics are getting more active. A newly formed disturbance is heading toward the southernmost Caribbean Sea in the coming days. It could become Tropical Storm Bonnie as early as tonight. Right now it threatens Trinidad and Tobago as it continues on a westward path.