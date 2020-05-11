Strong to Severe Thunderstorms in Some Places

Today the weather is looking a little bit more interesting with the potential for a few strong to even severe thunderstorms.

Normally we need sunshine to heat the atmosphere and provide fuel for thunderstorms to develop, but we might have enough instability to pop a few stronger storms Monday.

Right now, gusty winds and hail look to be the primary threats. The best chance for thunderstorms will be during the afternoon but a couple of rumbles of thunder are possible even during the morning. Temperatures will warm up to the low 60s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are quiet and each day turns a little bit warmer. We will start off in the upper 50s on Tuesday and wrap up in the mid 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Another round of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Friday. Before the storms arrive, temperatures will climb into the mid 70s. Again, if we tend to see more cloud cover, the chances for severe weather would be a lot lower.

Saturday looks to be the pic of the weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the low 70s. Shower chances increase by Sunday with temperatures falling back in the mid 60s. The following week looks to be mild.