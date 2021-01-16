Strong Wind Gusts up to 40 MPH into Sunday

Rain hammered down early today, setting daily rainfall records in both Providence and Hartford as over an inch of water fell. That storm zoomed through New England by late this afternoon, giving us a brief respite from the wind.

Now the storm will intensify and slow down in the Maritime Provinces, cranking the wind through Sunday. Gusts from start to finish will top 40mph, with sustained winds of 15-25mph. Sun and clouds will mix as well, with “upslope snow” continuing in the Green and White Mountains – where up to 3-6 additional inches may fall through the day.

Colder air is holding back for now. Highs in the next two days will remain in the upper 30s to low 40s as the winds ease. We’re holding our breath for the deep cold to settle in by the middle of next week. Highs in many spots will struggle to make freezing, with wind chills hovering the in the teens. This may also be a sign of things to come in the long range as an abrupt shift in the pattern sends arctic air our way by next weekend. Confidence is high that we’re heading into a below normal pattern, as we keep our eyes peeled for any storms on the horizon.