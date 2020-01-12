Weather

Strong Winds, Passing Downpours as Unusually Warm Weather Continues

Enjoy the warmth while you can - it’s possible that we could see accumulating snow by next weekend

By Chris Gloninger

We have another warm day ahead with even more records on the line. Winds aloft are even stronger than they were on Saturday and we will be tracking a line of downpours overnight into early this morning.

It’s possible that we could mix down a few damaging wind gusts if the thunderstorms materialize. It will stay warm. Skies clear out during the afternoon and overnight it will get colder. 

Monday will only reach the upper 30s, which is closer to average for this time of year. We’ll see a wind off the water and that will keep things cool.

High temperatures throughout the remainder of the week should stay in the 40s until Friday, which will be a cold day.

The coldest air mass so far this season will be heading our way. 

It’s possible that we could see accumulating snow by next weekend with even colder air to follow the next week. Stay tuned.

