Coldest Air of the Season Kicks Off the Weekend Before Nor'easter Next Week

There’s so much going on, you might want to take notes. Two episodes of light snow are expected along the coast (only) in the coming days.

Today’s will feature a little light snow darting in and out from time to time – simply a convergence line that develops snow showers. It’s weak and it’s iffy, but we aren’t letting our guard down. Generally a coating of up to 2” possible anywhere from the Seacoast of New Hampshire to the South Shore.

Tomorrow, a growing storm in the Gulf of Maine will sweep a band of snow into eastern Massachusetts. While this sounds ominous, it really isn’t. The snow is light, and more of a nuisance than anything.

Still - we're keeping our guard up - and expecting a coating of up to 2” in some spots. Later on Friday, it will get a boost as it regroups and aims for Cape Cod. It’s there – on the outer Cape – that we’ll see the potential for 3 or more inches of snow.

But I’m “burying the lead” as we say in the news business. Bitterly cold air is en route and it lands squarely on our shoulders tomorrow morning. Ice-cream-headache kind of cold is coming.

Combined with wind chills below zero in the single digits and teens, we’re going to be wishing we could get back to a balmy 30 degrees. This cold will linger through Saturday morning before it relents and allows us to warm into the 20s by the afternoon. Sunday isn’t nearly as cold either.

Then we turn our sights to the brewing nor’easter early next week. It’s on the Monday/Tuesday time schedule and it looks like someone may get pummeled with snow. Odds favor central Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire at this point, but we’re not in the position to be making solid forecast judgments yet.

Plan on some difficult travel – even if rain mixes in – since strong winds are more certain. Of course, we’ll iron out the track and fine tune the timing in the days ahead. This is a very large storm, so it’s not likely we’re going to miss it completely.