Summer-like Conditions Continue, With T'Storm Threat By End of Weekend

We enjoyed another summer-like day yesterday and more heat is on the way.

Record highs are possible across northern New England, as temps once again reach the 80s. Meanwhile, southeastern New England will see another morning with clouds, drizzle and fog. These clouds are slow to erode away like yesterday, so once we get some sun in Boston we hit the 70s, with 60s on the Cape & Islands where clouds will linger most of the day. Watch for sea breezes in the afternoon along the coast where we get more sunshine.

Tonight again we see low clouds, fog and drizzle near the coast thanks to very humid air.

Our wave heights continue to diminish and the boating forecast is much better for the weekend with 1-2 feet wave heights overall. The water is very cold though, so offshore temps will be in the 40s to 50s. The water temps are also in the 40s to 50s…always wear a lifejacket and a wetsuit for any water sports.

The brush fire risk remains elevated through the weekend, though higher humidity levels and lack of wind has lowered the risk a tad. The pollen count remains very high through the weekend, to moderate by Monday as we see widespread rain.

Highs will be in the 70s to 80s even in Boston as this weekend we see a more dominant south wind. The humidity is on the rise this weekend with dewpoints in the 60s for both days. The South Coast, Cape and Islands will again be cooler around 70 with that south wind direction. It won’t be a washout this weekend but some showers may pass through from time to time.

A low pressure wave heads in from the south Saturday night and most of the rain will be overnight for southern New England. Northern New England sees some pop up showers or storms in the heat of the afternoon.

All of New England will see pop-up thunderstorms for Sunday. Monday an actual cold front heads through, bringing widespread rain and storms. Then we cool temps to the 60s and 70s for next week.