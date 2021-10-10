Summer-Like Feel Returns This Week

Highs near the mid 60s, low dew points and calm winds. Love it or hate it? While some enjoy the cloudy fall feeling in the skies, some others just want the sunshine to come back.

Well, grasping every bit of what we get that’s not a washout is considered a win already. We’ll continue to track a few spotty showers making it to central of MA but most of the rain will be staying south of the Pike.

During the overnight hours we’ll be watching lingering precipitation for the south and southeast. Cape Cod and the islands will be vulnerable to continue with light rain but tomorrow will be a break from this cloud blanket.

Even temperatures will celebrate with a rise into the 70s for the start of the week and this time it's remaining until the end.

I must say I believe this will be one of the best weeks weather-wise. Rain chances will remain mostly on the minimum side, temperatures will be treating us kind and sunshine will be trying to reach every corner of New England this week. The days with highest rain chances for now will likely be Wednesday PM and Friday PM into Saturday.

Since our next weekend seems to be unsettled, its best we make the best out of the dry days in the week and also appreciate the 70s that will take a drop once again next weekend (highs in the 60s).

In the coast we remain with rough seas, waves rising up to 7-8 ft maximum and allowing for some coastal flooding in low-lying areas. Seas will likely remain unsettled until Monday night and likely to remain above 3ft until Tuesday.