Summer-Like Warmth Into Early Next Week

Dense fog and lows clouds that shrouded New England this morning are expected to burn-off by this afternoon, yielding summer-like weather across the region.

High temperatures rise well into the upper 70s and low 80s with heat indices in the mid 80s. Dew points will rise into the low 60s during the afternoon today. Not really high enough to be uncomfortable, but you will definitely notice the extra moisture in the air.

Overnight, low clouds and fog build back in on southern flow into the area. Expecting mild lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. High pressure remains in control Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching into the mid to upper 80s. There may even be a rumble or two of thunder across the higher terrain.

Summer-like warmth continues into Sunday and Monday with both days featuring highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Instability may lead to the development of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. An approaching cold front is expected to trigger showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Some storms may contain small hail and gusty winds.

Tuesday will feature mild, but cooler, temperatures and a threat of showers during the day. It’s looking we will transition back towards a more dry pattern Wednesday and Thursday on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.