Summer-Like Weather Falls to 50s and Near Freezing

Friday brought above average temperatures and sunshine across Southern New England. High temperatures in the upper 70s, near 80 were summer-like. Those days are rare. It’s par for the course, as October 7 is, on average, the last day of the calendar year where high temperatures are at 78° or above.

What mother nature giveth, she also taketh away.

A cold dropped through New England late Friday night and brought the above average warmth to a halt. The forthcoming airmass has ties to Alaska, with modified air from Canada. It’s drawn around a substantially large area of high pressure.

A few lingering showers are possible around daybreak across the South Shore and the Islands. There isn’t much fanfare, and the activity wraps by 11am. That clears and drier air enters, paving the way for a rather sunny and dry weekend. Breezy conditions are anticipated as winds gust near 10 to 15 miles an hour.

As cold air settles and winds ease up overnight, chilly temperatures settle in for Sunday morning. Urban centers will be near the low 40s, while suburban and outlying communities will drop into the 30s. This chill will bring patchy frost across the region. Wind chill values are near freezing in areas along the Mass Pike and north into southern New Hampshire. Worcester County will also drop into the 30s for feels like temperatures. Similar to Saturday, the warmth will come quick to the upper 50s and near 60 by midday.

If you’re hoping to catch peak foliage, go for a hike, or take a stroll through apple orchards, the next several days will provide a chance to do so with minimal weather impacts. Monday’s holiday is dry. Skies are fair with calm winds, and high temperatures settle into the low 60s. That trend holds true through Wednesday, with highs approaching 70°. Another disturbance enters the region Thursday and Friday with rain chances.