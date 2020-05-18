forecast

Summer-Like Weather Later this Week

The week starts off in the 50s and 60s, warming up to high temperatures exceeding 70° in many areas and climbing into the 80s by Friday

By Chris Gloninger

It won’t be the warmest start to the week, but at least the pattern is looking mostly dry. Temperatures at the coast will stay in the low 50s through the day on Wednesday.

It now appears that we will see very little - if any - rain in New England this week. Showers are possible, but we aren’t expecting anything substantial.

Once this pattern breaks down, warmer air will return at the end of the week. A summer like pattern will be shaping up.

High temperatures will reach and exceed 70° with many areas climbing into the 80s by Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but at this point it doesn’t look like any of it will be widespread.

Temperatures will cool heading into the weekend, but it doesn’t look unsettled. The warmer air will be away from the coast and I think coastal communities will be dealing with the sea breeze most days.

Coronavirus

new details 8 hours ago

Mass. Reopening Will Start With Places of Worship, Construction, Manufacturing

coronavirus 10 hours ago

92 New Deaths Reported in Massachusetts

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England weather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business NBCLX
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us