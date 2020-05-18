Summer-Like Weather Later this Week

It won’t be the warmest start to the week, but at least the pattern is looking mostly dry. Temperatures at the coast will stay in the low 50s through the day on Wednesday.

It now appears that we will see very little - if any - rain in New England this week. Showers are possible, but we aren’t expecting anything substantial.

Once this pattern breaks down, warmer air will return at the end of the week. A summer like pattern will be shaping up.

High temperatures will reach and exceed 70° with many areas climbing into the 80s by Friday. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible, but at this point it doesn’t look like any of it will be widespread.

Temperatures will cool heading into the weekend, but it doesn’t look unsettled. The warmer air will be away from the coast and I think coastal communities will be dealing with the sea breeze most days.