Summer-like weather on Monday with high temperatures expected to hit 80

Summer pays us a visit Monday. Highs will soar under sunny skies, and challenge the record of 82 degrees in Boston! Worcester should fall short of the record of 80 degrees, but it’s still a warm day with highs in the upper 70s. An unusually warm high-pressure system is to thank (blame?) for this warm stretch through midweek. It’s been setting records and heating up the entire eastern 2/3 of the country for the last few days.

Cooler air is on the other side of the cold front Thursday. More October-like air will shuffle in during the day, and we’ll fall back to normal by Friday. However, it seems that milder air will attempt a comeback by the weekend as highs again leap near 60.

While we go through all the temperature swings in the coming days, the one thing lacking will be the rain. Precious few showers will accompany the cold frontal passage Wednesday night, and then more dry air is expected through next weekend and perhaps much of the following week. Low humidity, leaf drop, and dry soils will keep fire danger elevated today and perhaps Wednesday with increasing winds.

Enjoy this last hurrah of toasty temps!