Summer sizzle stretches Into Saturday & Sunday

Rounding out the first week of July, temperatures continue to favor that of the summer season. We’re nearing the peak of the heat, at least for now, as the weekend stays hot and turns wet.

Southerly flow keeps a tropical and steamy airmass overhead, with dewpoints in the lower 70s. That’s the highest they’ve been since last fall, and it doesn’t seem like things are letting up any time soon.

Saturday, the moist air will be realized with foggy conditions for much of the morning. A few coastal communities between the South Shore and Cape will battle an east wind keeping fog thickly settled until midday.

Prior to, visibility will be reduced to near half a mile for much of Southern New England, with improvement come midmorning for MetroWest and Central Mass. High temperatures for everyone reach the mid 80s again.

A few scattered-to-isolated downpours flare up in the evening, with daytime heating. Most miss the Boston metro. Sunday morning will bring about change, as the day begins cloudy and steamy.

The heat will be present, but tamed to some extent, if you want to call it that. 80s, instead of mid 80s. As clouds increase during the day, showers break in by nightfall.

An approaching cold front will instigate heavy rain and downpours throughout Monday morning’s commute. This, no doubt, will snarl traffic as many return to work from the long holiday week.

Heavy pockets of rain in short spurts of time will tend to favor higher terrain areas, and those along Route 2. We’ll keep a watchful eye for any potential flash flooding that may appear. Beyond that, the 10-day still seems warm…and that’s sure sign that we’ve turned the corner into full on summer.